Prostate cancer is one of the most treatable forms of the disease

(KERO) — It's one of the most curable types of cancer if it's caught quickly. And yet it is often times one of the most avoided annual exams for men.

Leonard Zasoski has been a man on a mission to "Spare the Walnut" - a catchphrase he developed years ago to encourage men in their 40-and-50's to get screened for prostate cancer.

He's a survivor. After he lost his father to the disease Leonard got a tattoo so he never forgets and so others will see it and ask questions.

The prostate resembles a walnut - hence the catchphrase - and the symbol that he created to increase awareness.

On Saturday the Prostate Cancer Run/Walk will take place at Yokuts Park. It starts at 8 a.m.