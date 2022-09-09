Public Health announces upcoming monkeypox vaccination events in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health is hosting a series of monkeypox vaccination events beginning Friday, September 9, 2022.

While the risk to the general public continues to be low, certain people may be at higher risk of a monkeypox infection and may be eligible for vaccination.

The eligibility requirements include, but are not limited to:

Cisgender and transgender men who have sex with other men



People who know they have had a previous monkeypox exposure



People living with HIV



Healthcare workers who either routinely handle and test monkeypox specimens or those who are part of a monkeypox rapid response team



Those at risk for contracting diseases due to homelessness or shelter living

Eligibility criteria will be expanded as vaccines become more readily available, according to a press release from KCPH.

The first monkeypox vaccination event will take place at the Prado Senior Center at 2101 Ridge Road in Bakersfield on Friday, September 9th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. There are six more upcoming events through September and October.

Saturday, September 17th from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity (902 18th Street, Bakersfield)



Wednesday, September 21st from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Prado Senior Center



Wednesday, September 28th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Prado Senior Center



Friday, October 7th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Prado Senior Center



Wednesday, October 19th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Prado Senior Center



Wednesday, October 26th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Prado Senior Center

To get more information and to schedule an appointment for vaccination, visit Kern County Public Health’s monkeypox information page and click on the vaccination event information to complete a confidential survey.