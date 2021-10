KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Starting Friday public inmate visitation will resume at several Kern County jails, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Visitation by appointment only will be available at the Central Receiving Facility, Lerdo Pretrial Facility, and Lerdo Justice Facility, said KCSO. For visitation restrictions and information click here.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside the jail facilities.