Public outraged at council meeting over dismissal of Cal City fire chief

Thursday, residents in California City pleading for the return of former fire chief Justin Vincent at a special city council meeting. Some adding that they want to see interim City Manager Robert Stockwell, the man who fired him, gone.

Dozens of residents lined up for the public comment portion of the meeting, offering their support for Vincent who was terminated last week.

Those that wanted Stockwell fired as interim city manager argued that when he released Vincent from his position as chief, he had only been interim city manager for a few weeks.

In a statement from Vincent's lawyer, he claims the termination was because of Vincent's refusal to allow exceptions for marijuana businesses. He said because Vincent "continued to insist on enforcing the fire code and adhering to city policy and state law, Chief Vincent was unlawfully terminated."

Stockwell has denied all of those allegations. He and city council members denied to comment on Vincent at Thursday's meeting.

At Thursday's meeting, the city council voted to approve a total of 108 medical marijuana business permits for cultivation, distribution, manufacturing and testing in city limits.