Rally against separating children from parents held outside Valadao's office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tuesday, a caravan of protestors traveling through California stopped in Bakersfield. A bus traveled from Irvine to Modesto to Palmdale then Bakersfield and brought people to Rep. David Valadao's office to demand the release of parents and children and as their press release said, "ask Congress not to support un-American policies."

The bus made it to Bakersfield around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Various people spoke, sharing their opinions about children being separated from their parents at the border.