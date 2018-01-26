Random shooter suspect faces charges in court

FRESNO, Calif. - Jorge Gracia was arrested on other charges but the Fresno County District Attorney's Office say they believe he is the random shooter that terrorized the Highway 145 corridor in Fresno and Madera counties.
Authorities have filed charges against Jorge Gracia, who they believe is responsible for a series of shootings in Fresno and Madera counties, west of Fresno.
Authorities had initially arrested Gracia for driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence and exhibiting a firearm to a person in a vehicle. On Thursday, they added five counts of assault with a deadly weapon using a semi-automatic firearm.
Gracia is also charged with two prior strikes.
I checked court records and found rape conviction in 1997 and 1999. https://t.co/5r5wUIXF4T