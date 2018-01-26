Random shooter suspect faces charges in court

FRESNO, Calif. - Jorge Gracia was arrested on other charges but the Fresno County District Attorney's Office say they believe he is the random shooter that terrorized the Highway 145 corridor in Fresno and Madera counties.

#BREAKING: @FresnoSheriff has arrested Jorge Javier Gracia for the string of highway shootings in west Fresno County, mostly in December.@FresnoDA charged him with 5 counts of assault with a deadly weapon — a semi-automatic firearm.@ABC30 pic.twitter.com/VwnoPDHDFM — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) January 25, 2018

Authorities have filed charges against Jorge Gracia, who they believe is responsible for a series of shootings in Fresno and Madera counties, west of Fresno.

Authorities had initially arrested Gracia for driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence and exhibiting a firearm to a person in a vehicle. On Thursday, they added five counts of assault with a deadly weapon using a semi-automatic firearm.