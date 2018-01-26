Random shooter suspect faces charges in court

KFSN
7:20 PM, Jan 25, 2018

Jorge Garcia (Sam)

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FRESNO, Calif. - Jorge Gracia was arrested on other charges but the Fresno County District Attorney's Office say they believe he is the random shooter that terrorized the Highway 145 corridor in Fresno and Madera counties.

Authorities have filed charges against Jorge Gracia, who they believe is responsible for a series of shootings in Fresno and Madera counties, west of Fresno.

Authorities had initially arrested Gracia for driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence and exhibiting a firearm to a person in a vehicle. On Thursday, they added five counts of assault with a deadly weapon using a semi-automatic firearm.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News