Recipes to the Rescue, Kern County's favorite dishes helps the Mission at Kern County

23ABC and Allison Gargaro have put together a cookbook, just in time for the holiday season, that will be giving 100% of the proceeds to the Mission at Kern County.

Recipes to the Rescue, Kern County's Favorite Dishes, features recipes from The Carr Brothers, anchors at 23ABC and other Kern County public officials, including Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Congressman Kevin McCarthy and more!

With each pre-order purchase online and at the door on December 10th, you will not only receive this cookbook, but you will also receive a ticket(s) to drive through and grab one, ten or 100 meals to go. Here's what you'll get:

Hot off the grill Tri-tip Sandwich

Chips

Drink

Dessert

Oh and did we mention an AWESOME cookbook?

For only $10!

You can pre-order your cookbook, and lunch, TODAY. This cookbook is a great gift to give at the holidays while giving back to the community.

Pre-order your copy by visiting this website.

We hope to see you all at the Mission at Kern County on December 10th for the cookbook launch party!

See you December 10th for food, fun and more!