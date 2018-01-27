Red Cross installing free smoke alarms for local families on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The American Red Cross of Kern County is hosting a home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event on Saturday.

Volunteers for the "Sound the Alarm" event will educate attendees on installing smoke alarms, and will help families create fire escape plans.

Free smoke alarm installations will also be available.

"Sound the Alarm" will begin at the Rasmussen Senior Center located at 115 East Roberts Lane and will from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.