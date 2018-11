The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Kern County Mountains and the Sequoia National Forest in southeast Tulare County.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect for Veterans Day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kern County Fire is encouraging residents in that area to review their Family Disaster Plan and keep a 'go-bag' ready.