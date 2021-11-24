Remember these tips for safe cooking on Thanksgiving

(KERO) — As many of you prepare for your holiday feast, let's brush up on some cooking safety tips.

According to the American Red Cross, cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires. And year after year Thanksgiving is the peak day for these tragedies.

The Red Cross says there's a few things to be mindful of Thursday:

Keep an eye on what you fry and never leave cooking food unattended.

Avoid wearing loose clothing.

Move items that can burn away from the stove.