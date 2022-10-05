Rep. Kevin McCarthy holding press conference to discuss the fentanyl crisis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy is holding a press conference to bring awareness to the fentanyl crisis, highlight the detrimental effects it is having on our nation’s children and young adults, and discuss solutions to this epidemic, including potential federal legislation.

In a statement, McCarthy's office stated: "Millions of Americans and families across the country have been impacted by the fentanyl crisis. Just in 2021, 70,000 died from a fentanyl overdose and it has become the leading cause of death in adults ages 18 to 45. These startling numbers underscore the important work that must be done to help our fellow citizens and nation combat this deadly epidemic. Unfortunately, Kern and Tulare Counties are not immune to this crisis. In 2021, Kern County saw an increase of nearly 67 percent in fentanyl-related overdose deaths while just this summer, Tulare County experienced the largest fentanyl bust in California’s history."