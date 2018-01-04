Report: Gas prices could reach four-year high in 2018

Average household expected to spend $1900 on gas

Natalie Tarangioli
8:37 PM, Jan 3, 2018

William Walker
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A consumer watchdog website has released a warning about fuel prices in 2018.

GasBuddy is warning that prices will potentially be the most expensive we've seen in years.

In their Fuel Outlook Report, GasBuddy projects that the average household will spend about $1900 on gas this year, which is a nearly $400 jump from the $1500 average last year.

Los Angeles is also expected to have one of the highest prices of gas in the nation at around $3.25 per gallon.

RELATED: Gas prices going up this week after new statewide gas tax goes into effect on Wednesday

One of the reasons for the hike is the transition from winter blends to summer blends of gas.

On Wednesday, GasBuddy showed the average price for a gallon in Bakersfield to be $3.12. Find the cheapest gas in Kern County here.

