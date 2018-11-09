Report: Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 'up and working' after fall, fractured ribs

Just a day after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fell and fractured her ribs, she was up, walking around and working.

According to a report from news outlet Reuters, her nephew said on Thursday, "The last I heard she was up and working, of course, because what else would she be doing, and cracking jokes,” her nephew Daniel Stiepleman said.

He spoke about Ginsburg at the premiere of the film “On the Basis of Sex”, about a gender-based discrimination case Ginsburg tried as a young lawyer in 1972.

On Wednesday, Ginsburg fell in her office, fracturing three ribs.

The 85-year-old was admitted to George Washington University Hospital for observation and treatment.