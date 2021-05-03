Restaurants across Kern County can apply for federal money as part of Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Beginning Monday restaurants across Kern County can start applying for federal money as part of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

The fund was created as part of the American Rescue Plan allowing restaurants that suffered losses during the pandemic to re-coop as much as $5 million.

Now, the funding will not be required to be paid back as long as it's used by March of 2023.

Applications will be accepted starting at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration restaurants aren't the only ones eligible to apply. Food stands, food trucks, and food carts can also apply. Bars, bakeries, breweries, and wineries are also eligible.

Who Can Apply

Eligible entities who have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss include:

Restaurants

Food stands, food trucks, food carts

Caterers

Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns

Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars

Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products

How to Apply

You can apply through SBA-recognized Point of Sale (POS) vendors or directly via SBA in a forthcoming online application portal: https://restaurants.sba.gov. Participating POS providers include Square, Toast, Clover, NCR Corporation (Aloha), and Oracle. If you are working with Square or Toast, you do not need to register beforehand on the https://restaurants.sba.gov application portal.

