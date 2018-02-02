Ridgecrest Police conduct compliance checks, arrest 18

RIDGECREST, Calif. - On Jan. 30th, the Ridgecrest Police Department conducted compliance checks on people who were either on active parole, probation or post release community supervision, which resulted in the arrest of 18 individuals.

Along with the 18 arrests, officers seized one AR 15, 20 grams of heroin, 27 grams of meth, and six grams of cocaine.

Officers also seized seven meth pipes, six hypodermic needles, and one attest forfeiture for $1,327.

There were 37 officers from multiple agencies involved in the operation. The agencies included Ridgecrest Police Department, Kern County Probation Department, Taft Police Department, Arvin Police Department, McFarland Police Department, Tehachapi Police Department, and State Parole.