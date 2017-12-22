Ridgecrest Police Department hosting Movie with a Cop Saturday December 23

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Ridgecrest Police Department and the Ridgecrest Cinemas have partnered to host 140 local kids to watch the movie Coco with officers from the department.

The event will take place Saturday, December 23 at 10 a.m.

Every child will be provided with popcorn and a drink thanks to their sponsors and have the option to purchase additional items at their own expense.

The age limit is 6-17 and will be open to children only.

To apply, email Sgt. Atkins at matkins@ridgecrest-ca.gov.