"Road to the Fair Karaoke Contest" five week competition

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The "Road to the Fair Karaoke Contest" is back this year. The five week competition is hosted at local karaoke venues in and around Bakersfield leading up to the Kern County fair.

The best male and female winners from each location will move on to the fair and compete against each other there for cash and other prizes. They will also compete for the best male and female vocalist of the year title.

This is a free contest and will start the week of August 16 with the finals being held on September 29 at the fair.