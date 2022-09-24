Road work ahead: Closures are coming to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Fresno announced that there will be road closures starting this weekend.

First, on Saturday, September 24th, The Divisadero Street/Tulare Avenue on-ramp to northbound Highway 41 will be closed between 3:00 am and 10:00 am.

Then, on Sunday, September 25th, the eastbound Highway 180 to southbound Highway 41 ramp will be closed, and the westbound 180 to southbound 41 connector ramp will be limited to one lane. This closure will also happen between 3:00 am and 10:00 am.

Additionally, the California High Speed Rail authority will be doing utility work in Fresno along southbound Weber Avenue between H Street and Thomas Avenue. The work is scheduled from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm starting on Monday, September 26th and running through Friday, October 7th. A detour will be posted to help drivers navigate through the area.

Schedules for road work are dependent on favorable weather and other conditions. Please use caution when traveling through work zones and look out for construction vehicles and workers.