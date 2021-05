One person was injured and roads have been shut down following a crash on Highway 65 and Famoso Road on Wednesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two big rigs were involved in a crash with a third vehicle.

The CHP's traffic website reported one big rig rolled over and a second jack knifed.

The CHP says at least one person was injured.

Environmental Health has been called to the scene.

No word on when roads will reopen.