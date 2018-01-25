Rodney Gupton, one of several men arrested during operation blind mice appeared in court on Weds.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One of the men arrested in the massive sweep operation from last month was in a Kern County courtroom on Wednesday.

Rodney Gupton was one of several men arrested during operation blind mice.

Gupton is facing several felony charges including possession of an assault rifle and participation in a criminal street gang.

The Bakersfield Police department said 40 people in total were arrested on federal and state charges including burglary, illegal gun possession, drug sales and murder.

Operation blind mice was the result of a 10-month-long interagency investigation into the Westside Crips gang.

Gupton is now scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 6.