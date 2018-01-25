Rodney Gupton, one of several men arrested during operation blind mice appeared in court on Weds.

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 46°
Gang sweet suspect Rodney Gupton to appear in court on Feb. 6
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One of the men arrested in the massive sweep operation from last month was in a Kern County courtroom on Wednesday.
Rodney Gupton was one of several men arrested during operation blind mice.
Gupton is facing several felony charges including possession of an assault rifle and participation in a criminal street gang.
The Bakersfield Police department said 40 people in total were arrested on federal and state charges including burglary, illegal gun possession, drug sales and murder.
Operation blind mice was the result of a 10-month-long interagency investigation into the Westside Crips gang.
Gupton is now scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 6.
Two weeks into a new semester at Bakersfield College, the problem of students parking in nearby neighborhoods persists, despite the new…
One of the men arrested in the massive sweep operation from last month was in a Kern County courtroom on Wednesday.
On Jan. 18 at 10:09 a.m. Cal City Police was dispatched to 9508 Evelyn Avenue because a leasing agent believed the person she was…
As of January 1, 2018, the State is requiring water companies to filter out TCP, a carcinogen that with years of exposure has been linked to…