Ron White coming to the Fox Theater

Sydney Isenberg
11:49 AM, Aug 28, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Comedian Ron "Tater Salad" White is making a stop at the Fox Theater!

White is best known as the cigar smoking, scotch drinking funnyman from the "Blue Collar Comedy" phenomenon. He has earned many accolades, including two Grammy nominations and a Gold Record. 

The show will be on Thursday, October 25 at the Fox Theater in downtown Bakersfield. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 a.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 31 at 10 a.m. 

