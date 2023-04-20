Rosamond man arrested for running a chop shop

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they have arrested Sean Delatova, 44, of Rosamond on 2 felony warrants for stolen vehicles.

On April 19, 2023, KCSO says deputies were dispatched from the East Area Substation to Delatova's residence in the 1800 block of 130th Street West in Rosamond. Officers reported finding several stolen vehicles on the property when they arrived.

KCSO says the stolen property included 5 stolen cars, 1 stolen motorcycle, and a stolen tractor. According to the sheriff's office, all 7 vehicles were removed from the property and Delatova was arrested and booked into the Mojave Jail.

According to the press release by KCSO, Delatova's charges include operating a chop shop, posession of stolen vehicles, tampering with vehicles, possession of a controlled substance, and felon in possession of ammunition. This is in addition to Delatova's previous active warrants.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.