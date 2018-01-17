Rosedale exit on Southbound 99 to shut down for 2 hours

Fog
The Rosedale Highway exit on Southbound Highway 99 is scheduled to shut down for about two hours Wednesday morning.
According to Caltrans, the off-ramp will be closed from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday.
Caltrans says the off-ramp will be shut down for "electrical maintenance".
Caltrans says the closure could be longer, depending on weather conditions and "uncontrollable events".
