BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Firefighters are battling a fast-moving brush fire near the I-5 freeway.

It jumped the freeway and scorched an estimated 400 acres Saturday. The so-called route fire has zero percent containment so far.

Firefighters are using ground and air resources, including water-dropping helicopters.

The blaze left two firefighters with minor burn injuries and is threatening structures.