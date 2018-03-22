Rudy Salas hosts annual Cesar Chavez Day of Service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Volunteers will be cleaning up Bakersfield on Thursday in honor of civil rights leader Cesar Chavez.

Assemblymember Rudy Salas and community members will be picking up trash and painting over graffiti for Cesar Chavez Day of Service to honor all of his sacrifices and community service.

Organizers say the day is also about keeping the neighborhoods clean and safe. Volunteers will meet at Pioneer Park at 3:30 p.m. and will clean up until 6 p.m.