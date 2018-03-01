Rudy Salas hosts free tax prep workshop in Delano

DELANO, Calif. - Assemblymember Rudy Salas is hosting a free tax preparation workshop this weekend in Delano.

The workshop is on Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Delano High School inside the cafeteria.

IRS-certified volunteers will be available to provide free income tax preparation to qualified people.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program provides free basic tax return preparation for low to moderate income taxpayers, including military veterans, the elderly, or taxpayers with disability.

Bring your photo ID, social security card or individual taxpayer identification number for all family members. Don't forget to bring all of your earnings statements, a copy of prior-year tax return, bank account and routing number for direct deposit, tuition fees and expenses, and expenses paid for childcare.