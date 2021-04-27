Salas joins community to Honor the Legacy of Officer Jonathan Diaz

LEMOORE, Calif. — Assemblymember Salas, D-Bakersfield, joined the Lemoore Police Department and Kings County community for a tree-planting ceremony to honor Officer Jonathan Diaz, who was tragically killed in the line of duty in 2019 while responding to a domestic violence call.

because of Officer Diaz’s heroic actions, he was able to save the life of a pregnant woman and get her to safety before the situation escalated. The ceremony was also held in recognition of Crime Victims Rights week with other families who have been impacted by crime.

Officer Diaz was a true hero who showed the utmost bravery and selflessness, even in the face of grave danger. Officer Diaz’s actions helped save the lives of a pregnant mother by putting himself in harm's way during her time of need. We must work together to end domestic violence and the tragedy it can bring upon our families. I am glad that the community came together to honor the legacy of Officer Diaz during National Crime Victims Rights Week with a tree dedication to ensure that his service and legacy live on. Assemblymember Salas

For the tree dedication ceremony, Assemblymember Salas joined a host of community leaders, crime victims’ families, and groups including Hanford Parks and Recreation, Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Kings County District Attorney, Keith Fagundes, Kings County Victim Witness, Kings County Community Action Organization, Councilmember Francisco Ramirez, Tree Fresno, and Hanford Granite.

The community gathered for this ceremony to plant a tree at Hope Trail, near the home of Officer Diaz’s mother, who attended the event with the Diaz family.