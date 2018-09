BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE September 4, 2018 at 7:42 a.m.) According to CHP, the vehicle ran a red light and crashed into the back of the school bus. Both the bus and vehicle were traveling westbound.

No students were injured. One passenger in the vehicle received minor injuries from the airbags.

Parents of the students involved in the crash have been notified.

We will update you as more information becomes available.