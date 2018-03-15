School delays in Kern County due to weather

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 60°
LO: 46°
UPDATE (6:17 a.m.): Peak to Peak Mountain Charter is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.
======
UPDATE (5:07 a.m.): Tehachapi Unified is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.
The El Tejon Unified School District is on a delay due to weather on Thursday morning.
According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, the district is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.
Though we have had an impressively wet start to the month of March, this morning's Drought Monitor Report shows no improvement in the…
UPDATE (6:17 a.m.): Peak to Peak Mountain Charter is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.
The Powerball jackpot has now climbed to $455 million after no one won on Wednesday night.
A threat at Independence High School has been deemed not credible, but there will still be added security at the school on Thursday.