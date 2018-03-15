School delays in Kern County due to weather

5:04 AM, Mar 15, 2018
27 mins ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE (6:17 a.m.): Peak to Peak Mountain Charter is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice. 

======

UPDATE (5:07 a.m.): Tehachapi Unified is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice. 

======

The El Tejon Unified School District is on a delay due to weather on Thursday morning. 

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, the district is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News