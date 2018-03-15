School delays in Kern County due to weather

UPDATE (6:17 a.m.): Peak to Peak Mountain Charter is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.

UPDATE (5:07 a.m.): Tehachapi Unified is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.

The El Tejon Unified School District is on a delay due to weather on Thursday morning.

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, the district is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.