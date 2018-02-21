School district officials say there was no threat to Kern Valley High School

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 33°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District said Tuesday they were made aware of a social media discussion regarding Kern Valley High School.
Officials said the KHSD Police Department and Kern County Sheriff's Office investigated the social media postings and do not believe there was a threat against KVHS.
KHSD said as a precaution, an additional officer was at KVHS Monday.
KVHS administration sent a message home to all parents and guardians of KVHS students notifying them of the situation.
KHSD said "student and staff safety is our first priority, and we take every threat seriously."
Officials with the California Correctional Institution (CCI) announced Tuesday they are are investigating the death of an inmate at…
The Kern High School District said Tuesday they were made aware of a social media discussion regarding Kern Valley High School.
The Bakersfield Police Department along with county and federal resources served four search warrants at various locations throughout…
The draft for the Annual U.S. Army All-Star Bowl is set to take place on Wednesday at the Three-Way Chevrolet starting at 6 p.m.