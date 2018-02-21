School district officials say there was no threat to Kern Valley High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District said Tuesday they were made aware of a social media discussion regarding Kern Valley High School.

Officials said the KHSD Police Department and Kern County Sheriff's Office investigated the social media postings and do not believe there was a threat against KVHS.

KHSD said as a precaution, an additional officer was at KVHS Monday.

KVHS administration sent a message home to all parents and guardians of KVHS students notifying them of the situation.

KHSD said "student and staff safety is our first priority, and we take every threat seriously."