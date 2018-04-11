Semi truck catches fire, impacts traffic on northbound Highway 99 near Grapevine Road

Jessica Harrington
9:07 PM, Apr 10, 2018
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Fire Department are on scene of a semi truck fire near the grapevine. 

The fire broke out around 8:40 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near Grapevine Road. 

Initial reports are that the semi truck is carrying a load of beans. 

Viewer video shows the flames underneath the trailer portion of the semi. 

Two lanes appear to be blocked. Traffic is slow in the area, expect delays. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News