Semi truck catches fire, impacts traffic on northbound Highway 99 near Grapevine Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Fire Department are on scene of a semi truck fire near the grapevine.
The fire broke out around 8:40 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near Grapevine Road.
Initial reports are that the semi truck is carrying a load of beans.
Viewer video shows the flames underneath the trailer portion of the semi.
#TrafficAlert Semi fire reported on northbound #Highway99 near #Grapevine Road. @kerncountyfire @CHPFortTejon on scene. Traffic impacted. @23ABCNews Viewer video shows the truck in flames. pic.twitter.com/oIcBkMZSgz— Jessica Harrington (@Jessica23ABC) April 11, 2018
Two lanes appear to be blocked. Traffic is slow in the area, expect delays.
