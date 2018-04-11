Semi truck catches fire, impacts traffic on northbound Highway 99 near Grapevine Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Fire Department are on scene of a semi truck fire near the grapevine.

The fire broke out around 8:40 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near Grapevine Road.

Initial reports are that the semi truck is carrying a load of beans.

Viewer video shows the flames underneath the trailer portion of the semi.

Two lanes appear to be blocked. Traffic is slow in the area, expect delays.