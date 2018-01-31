Senator Kamala D. Harris: the President's State of the Union Address does not reflect reality

U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris released a statement following the State of the Union Address and said she doesn't believe President Trump's speech reflected the American people's reality.

“A year into this divisive presidency, special interests and the top 1% are being put at the front of the line while the vast majority of Americans are being left behind. Last year’s job creation was the lowest in 7 years. For the first time since the Affordable Care Act took effect, the rate of Americans without health insurance has gone up. The stock market may be doing well, but that’s good for Wall Street not millions of hardworking Americans whose paychecks haven’t grown.

And while I am always willing to work with my colleagues across the aisle, the President’s call for bipartisanship and unity rings hollow. You cannot reject bipartisan plans to improve health care and protect Dreamers or sow hate and division—and then turn around the next day and say you want to work together."