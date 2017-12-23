Sequoia National Forest sets fire restrictions for Kern River Ranger District

Fair
HI: 57°
LO: 38°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Sequoia National Forest fire officials placed the Kern River Ranger District under fire restrictions, from December 21, through January 8, 2018.
"We are asking the public to be aware of these conditions and help us keep our forest communities and forest safe from wildfire," said Forest Supervisor Kevin B. Elliott. Criteria.
Restrictions will be in effect on the Kern River Ranger District.
No campfires or charcoal fires are allowed, except, in designated campgrounds and areas posted as "Exempt Areas" in the Forest Order exhibit and with a valid California Campfire Permit.
The Mission at Kern County will be hosting their community Christmas meal on Saturday.
Happy holiday weekend! Today we will have partly cloudy skies in the lower 60's with moderate air quality. Overnight lows will be in the…
As Californian's hit the road this holiday weekend to celebrate, the California Highway Patrol will begin their Christmas Maximum Enforcement…
Administrative Battalion Chief John Frando with Bakersfield Fire Department confirmed with 23ABC that all their firefighters are…