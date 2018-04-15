Shooting in South Bakersfield leaves two with minor injuries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (April 14, 2018): Bakersfield Police have arrested Daniel Elija Quiroz in connection this shooting Saturday, April 14th.

Bakersfield Police officers were dispatched to Pacheco Road and Monitor Street in South Bakersfield around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2017 after a report of shots being fired.

When they arrived, officers found a crime scene. They were also able to determine that before they arrived two adult men had received gunshots wounds that led to minor injuries. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital and are receiving treatment.

Police are currently investigating, and don't have any suspect information at this time. If you have any information you are encouraged to call Bakersfield Police at (661) 327-7111.