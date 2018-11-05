Shooting victim calls 911 while running from the scene

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning near the Vallarta Supermarkets in south Bakersfield.

According to BPD, the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 1700 block of Clark Avenue.

Officials said the man who was shot ran from the scene and called 911 as he attempted to get away.

The victim ran to the parking lot of the Vallarta Supermarkets on Planz and Wilson Roads.

According to police, he was was shot in the chest and back. He was transported to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

No arrest have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact BPD 327-7111.