"Shoulder Tap" operation targets people providing minors with alcohol

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Saturday marked the 7th statewide "Shoulder Tap" operation. A coordinated effort between the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and at least 70 California law enforcement agencies.

23 ABC got the chance to ride along with DABC agents as they teamed up with Bakersfield police.

Officials say the goal of the program is "to reduce youth access to alcohol and crime on the street by arresting adults who furnish alcohol to minors." The misdemeanor crime can carry a maximum of one year in jail and fines between $250 and $1000 dollars.

"Shoulder Tap" began in 2012 and has yielded almost 3000 citations or arrests.