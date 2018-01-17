Sign making for the Women's March Kern County Wednesday night

Fog
HI: 66°
LO: 49°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Women's March Kern County will be taking place Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As the march is only a few days away women are coming together to make signs.
The sign making event will take place Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kern County Democratic Party office at 1430 Truxtun Avenue, Suite 100.
Supplies, including markers and poster board will be provided.
Women's March Kern County will be taking place Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Rosedale Highway exit on Southbound Highway 99 is scheduled to shut down for about two hours Wednesday morning.
16-year-old Clayton Boen was killed Sunday, January 14 after being involved in a DUI crash near Madison Michelle Way and Renfro Road.
UPDATE (5:49 a.m.): All lanes of Southbound 99 near Lerdo Highway have reopened after nearly eight hours. Two lanes were shut down to…