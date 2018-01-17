Sign making for the Women's March Kern County Wednesday night

8:16 AM, Jan 17, 2018
2 mins ago
women's march kern county | local news | bakersfield | kern county | kern county democratic party
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Women's March Kern County will be taking place Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As the march is only a few days away women are coming together to make signs.

The sign making event will take place Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kern County Democratic Party office at 1430 Truxtun Avenue, Suite 100.

Supplies, including markers and poster board will be provided.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News