Sign making for the Women's March Kern County Wednesday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Women's March Kern County will be taking place Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As the march is only a few days away women are coming together to make signs.

The sign making event will take place Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kern County Democratic Party office at 1430 Truxtun Avenue, Suite 100.

Supplies, including markers and poster board will be provided.