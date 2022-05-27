Sign updated to reflect 317 people have drowned in the Kern River

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — We are getting closer to more hot days this summer and many people will be heading outdoors for a cooldown. But the sheriff's office would like to remind the public of the many dangers that come with the Kern River.

Friday morning the Kern County Sheriff's Office will be updating the Kern River sign to reflect the number of lives lost in the Kern River since 1968. The sign is updated each year to include the number of lives lost in the river during the previous year.

This year, KCSO will update it from 315 lives lost to 317.

And a reminder to the public to wear a life jacket at all times and if you're unsure if an area is safe the best way to stay safe is to not go into the water.