BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE:) Jan. 5, 4:50 p.m.: A city employee told 23ABC that two sinkholes, one going southbound on Ashe and another eastbound on Harris might cause closures for up to a week.
The employee said a sewage line busted 20 feet below near that intersection.
A sinkhole on Ashe Road just south of Harris Road forces a road closure until further notice.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
