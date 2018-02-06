Sinkhole may force closure on southbound Ashe Road to last a week

3:22 PM, Feb 5, 2018
13 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE:) Jan. 5, 4:50 p.m.: A city employee told 23ABC that two sinkholes, one going southbound on Ashe and another eastbound on Harris might cause closures for up to a week.

The employee said a sewage line busted 20 feet below near that intersection.

A sinkhole on Ashe Road just south of Harris Road forces a road closure until further notice.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

