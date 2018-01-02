Six people displaced after house fire in Taft

Haze
TAFT, Calif. - Kern County Fire crews put out a house fire in Taft that displaced six people Monday night.
KCFD received multiple reports of a shed that was on fire and threatening a home in the 200 block of South Haley at 5:17 p.m. When crews arrived, a home was completely engulfed in flames, KCFD said.
Bakersfield Fire crews helped to put out the flames.
All six residents were able to escape and were uninjured. One person was checked out for possible smoke inhalation.
Fire crews said the home was heavily damaged at an estimate of $70,000.
Red Cross is assisting the six people displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
