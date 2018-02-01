Snowpack turns up below average results after dry December

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two months into what is typically California's wettest three months of the year, the snowpack turned up below average results.

The Department of Water Resources conducted their manual snow survey east of Sacramento, which found little snow in the area.

Electronic readings found the statewide water content of the snowpack is at 4.9 inches.

About 30 percent of California's water needs are provided from the snow that melts in the spring and early summer.

"California experiences the most variable weather in the nation," said DWR Director Karla Nemeth.

The greater the snowpack results the larger amount of water that water runoff in California reservoirs.