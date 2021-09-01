Watch
Some Bakersfield hospitals seeing spike in patients

Dignity Health (FILE)
Posted at 11:16 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 14:16:06-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With an increase in COVID cases in Kern County, hospitals are also seeing a spike in patients.

Hospital patients reached a record high at Mercy Hospital according to their midnight census count, said Bruce Peters, President of Mercy Hospital, during Wednesday's Dignity Health Forum.

Memorial hospital reported that of the 265 patients being treated as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, 72 were being treated for COVID with a dozen in ICU.

COVID vaccine booster shots will be available starting Sept. 20 for the immunocompromised at Dignity Health facilities.

