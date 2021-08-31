Some Kern County cities under water restrictions due to drought

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — With the drought impacting most of California, some Kern County communities have water restrictions in place.

Residents in the city of Shafter are not allowed to water from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through next month.

They're also not allowed to spray-off patios, driveways, or sidewalks.

And residents there can only water on certain days based on which side of Lerdo Highway they live.

In the city of Wasco, residents are allowed to water on certain days based on their address.

People with an even number address can water on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

And people with an odd number address can water on Saturdays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

No one is allowed to water or wash their cars on Mondays.

And there is no watering from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who violates the watering schedule is subject to a $500 fine.