Some PG&E customers in unincorporated areas of Kern County may lose power

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — PG&E warns hundreds of Kern County residents that they may lose power later Monday.

Officials say they are cutting power to 840 residents at 10 p.m. Monday due to weather conditions.

Most of the areas impacted are unincorporated areas of the county. You can check to see if your address will be affected on PG&E's website.

Once the weather clears up PG&E says their crews will begin to inspect for any damage and turn the power back on.

Although they didn't give a timeline for when that might be.