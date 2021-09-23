Some tips to help keep your family safe at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair kicked off Wednesday filled with classic fried food, games, and rides.

While enjoying the fair, there are some safety tips families should keep in mind.

In light of the ongoing pandemic there are some protocols in place to keep everyone healthy.

Face masks are recommended anywhere indoors and free ones are available at the gates.

On Monday and Tuesday the fair will be closed for extra cleaning.

Hand sanitizer will be available at each booth and Kern Medical will have a booth providing vaccinations.

“We have an information booth, activities, not just about COVID-19 but it’s flu season so we’ll also be giving out flu vaccines other just general information,” said Michelle Corson, program manager/public relations officer for the Kern County Public Health Services Department.

And if you get a vaccine at the Kern County Fair, you get a free fair ticket to use on a future day this year.

If you’re interested, Corson says there is a blue line on the ground that you will see when you enter the fair.

Follow that line all the way down to Harvey Hall where both vaccines will be available.

You can purchase tickets for the fair here.

Be sure to tune in to 23ABC Friday morning for a Foodie Friday all about some new food vendors at the fair.

The fair runs through Sunday, Oct. 3rd.

Tickets are on sale ahead of time for $9 for adults but will be $12 if you buy at the gate.

Children's tickets are $4 online and $5 at the gate.

Residents aren't required to be vaccinated to attend but it is recommended.

You are asked to wear a mask for anything that is indoors.