Southbound 101 closed south of Santa Barbara

5:10 AM, Jan 9, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

CHP has closed southbound 101 just south of Santa Barbara for flooding, debris flow, and possible gas leak.

CHP suggest taking Interstate 5 over the Grapevine as an alternate route.

 

 

