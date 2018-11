BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - St. Joseph's Catholic Church is hosting a "Day of the Dead" celebration tonight.

The Dia de los Muertos Fiesta will feature chalk artists, live music, food, and entertainment for the kids. The festival will conclude with mass. This is St. Joseph's First Annual Dia de los Muertos Fiesta.

Admission is free. The celebration will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Baker Street in East Bakersfield from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.