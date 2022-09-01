Stolen vehicle located, driver attempts to flee, crashes into canal in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Around 8:30 pm on Wednesday, August 31st, Bakersfield Police Department officers encountered a vehicle that had been reported stolen and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle refused to pull over and fled from officers.

In the course of the pursuit, the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed the car into a canal along 30th Street about 2 blocks west of Union Avenue. The driver left the vehicle and attempted to flee again on foot. Officers apprehended the driver a short time later.

According to BPD Patrol Sergeant Travis Harless, the driver was transported to Kern Medical with minor injuries.