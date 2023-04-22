Stonecreek Park gets new picnic area, volleyball court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — You may notice some changes to Stonecreek Park the next time you visit the park. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday to show off the park's new picnic area and volleyball court.

Bakersfield Councilmember for Ward 7 Manpreet Kaur told 23ABC why it's important for the community to have these new amenities at the park.

23ABC News

"It's a great feeling to be able to celebrate something that elevates our public spaces. I am all for making sure the community has vibrant, public spaces to gather."

The improvements were made possible through funding from the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure, known as Measure N.

The City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department received $163,000 to complete the project.