BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield College Theater Program has announce the details of the 38th annual Kern Shakespeare Festival.

The two plays being featured this year are “Love’s Labour’s Lost” and “Romeo and Juliet.”

Performances will take place from October 5th to the 15th in the outdoor theater at the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center on the main campus of Bakersfield College.

Tickets are $10 to $15 dollars and can be purchased online at the festival’s Eventbrite page.